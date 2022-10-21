George Washington football defeats Riverdale Ridge

The Patriots improved to 7-1 on the season with Friday night's road win over the Ravens.

THORNTON, Colo. — The George Washington football team's impressive season rolls on.

The Patriots picked up their seventh win of the season Friday night, defeating Riverdale Ridge 28-10 to improve to 7-1 overall.

George Washington has two regular-season games left, against Denver North (4-4) and Frederick (6-2).

Riverdale Ridge falls to 3-5 on the season with Friday night's loss and will look to get back on track next week against Niwot back on their home field.

