George Washington football moves past Centaurus

The Patriots defeated the Warriors on Friday night to finish the regular season undefeated.

DENVER — Two Class 4A North League football teams put the finishing touches on their undefeated regular seasons on Friday at All-City Stadium.

Thomas Jefferson improved to 5-0 in the matinee game, and George Washington followed that up by doing the same.

In the night matchup, George Washington moved past Centaurus 48-8 to ride high into the postseason.

The Patriots led 27-8 over the Warriors by halftime and used a clean second half to claim the win.

