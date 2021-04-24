George Washington football moves past Centaurus

DENVER — Two Class 4A North League football teams put the finishing touches on their undefeated regular seasons on Friday at All-City Stadium.
Thomas Jefferson improved to 5-0 in the matinee game, and George Washington followed that up by doing the same.
In the night matchup, George Washington moved past Centaurus 48-8 to ride high into the postseason.
The Patriots led 27-8 over the Warriors by halftime and used a clean second half to claim the win.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!
