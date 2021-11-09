Golden gets victory on emotional night for Skyline football

The Demons came away with a 33-21 win over the Falcons, who recently lost one of their players this week.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Calling it emotional night would be an understatement.

The Skyline football team experienced heartbreak this week when one of its players passed away unexpectedly. The Falcons took the field for the first time without Savion Lowe on Friday night at Everly-Montgomery Field to host Golden.

An emotional pregame speech, moment of silence and "purple-out" crowd honored Savion before kickoff.

After the game began, Golden scored two quick touchdowns that were both passes from Jazel Riley to Toby Trujillo.

Skyline responded with 21 unanswered points before halftime to take a 21-12 lead into the locker room. The Demons, however, responded in the second half to come away with the 33-21 win.

The victory boosts Golden to 3-0 on the season, while Skyline suffers its first loss of the season and falls to 2-1.

