Grandview football beats Horizon to finish 2020 regular season at 3-3

The Wolves were only up 14-12 at halftime, but exploded in the second half for a comfortable 41-14 win.

AURORA, Colo. — For a Grandview football team that had championship aspirations in 2020, it was a nice way to finish.

The Wolves likely won't make the 5A playoffs when the brackets is announced by CHSAA on Sunday, but a 41-14 win over Horizon on Friday night was a solid way to wrap up the regular season. They could also play a seventh game next week, depending on how everything shakes out.

For Horizon, the regular season finished with a 1-5 record, again with the possibility of one more game still to come.