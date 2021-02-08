As Grandview football returns to practice field, team builds off track state titles

The Wolves also welcomed a new student from Alaska who's bringing a unique tradition to the team.

AURORA, Colo. — The Grandview football team is hoping to ride a championship wave into the 2021 season.

Fresh off two state track relay titles and an all-around 5A championship this past spring, the Wolves are feeling good... And fast.

"Our whole 4X100 (relay) is on the (football) team, our whole 4X200 (relay) is on the (football) team and we won state for both of those," said Grandview senior WR Evan Johnson.

Monday marked the team's first chance to practice together, as football is already back. It was like Christmas morning in August.

The Wolves also welcomed a new student from Alaska this year who's bringing a unique tradition to the team.

Khan Shaw, who is proud of his Hawaiian heritage, has brought his Haka hype to Aurora. The Haka is a posture dance from the Māori culture.

"It means a lot to be accepted like that out here," Shaw said after leading his team in the dance on Monday.

Grandview will open the season on Thursday night, Aug. 26, at Pomona.

Let the journey to crowning more state champions begin.

