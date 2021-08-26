Grandview football stuns Pomona in final seconds

The Wolves scored the go-ahead touchdown with 10 seconds left to steal the season opener over the Panthers.

ARVADA, Colo. — The anticipation for the 2021 high school football season was at an all-time high -- and the wait was worth every second.

Grandview and Pomona battled down to the final seconds in the season opener at the North Area Athletic Complex on Thursday night, with the Wolves scoring the go-ahead touchdown with just 10 seconds left to win 30-29.

"I'm just at a loss for words," said Grandview quarterback Liam Szarka, who ran in the game-winning touchdown. "(My teammates) came to punch me in right there...Once I saw we were in, I just started celebrating."

Pomona struck first on the game-opening possession and led 20-17 at halftime. Grandview took its first lead in the third quarter before the Panthers responded.

The Wolves had less than two minutes on the clock to put together their game-winning drive.

