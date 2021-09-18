Ralston Valley football edges Grandview to remain undefeated

The Mustangs earned a 24-13 win in Friday night's matchup to move to 4-0 on the season.

AURORA, Colo. — In a matchup between the No. 4 and No. 5 teams in Colorado's 5A football division, Ralston Valley proved their worth on Friday night.

The Mustangs came out on top over a previously unbeaten Grandview team, 24-13.

Ralston Valley moved to 4-0 on the season with the 11-point victory.

Mustangs QB Zach Friedman controlled his offense well with his greatest connection going to Brayden Schatz inside the 5-yard line to set up for a Friedman dive into the end zone with under 30 seconds remaining in the first half.

Ralston Valley will head to Colorado Springs next week to play a winless Doherty football squad while Grandview will take on Horizon.

