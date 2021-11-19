Grandview football scores in final minute to beat Ralston Valley, advance in 5A playoffs

The No. 4 Grandview Wolves trailed for more than three quarters before putting the game on ice to win 20-16 and advance to the semifinals.

AURORA, Colo. — After a scoreless first half and trailing for more than three quarters, the fourth-seeded Grandview Wolves scored in the final minute to beat the fifth-seeded Ralston Valley Mustangs 20-16 and improve to the semifinal round.

The first quarter expired with no points on the scoreboard, but it was Ralston Valley that broke it open with a field goal 2:30 minutes into the second.

On the next drive, Mustangs senior Marquel Collins cashed in on a two-yard cutback run to give Ralston Valley a 10-point cushion heading into the halftime locker room.

Coming out of the break, Grandview caught steam behind sophomore quarterback Liam Szarka with a 55-yard pass to senior Evan Johnson.

The Wolves took the lead with another Szarka touchdown pass minutes later, this one over the middle to Tristan Burrus. The extra point was no good, giving Grandview only a 13-10 lead.

Ralston Valley wasn't going away in the fourth quarter. Collins got the handoff for his second touchdown of the night, but their extra point was blocked. Mustangs led only 16-13.

Grandview took over possession with less than four minutes in the fourth quarter and burned nearly the rest of the clock. Szarka rolled out to his left and hit Charlie Dick on the run. The senior wide receiver stretched across the goal line to give Grandview the 20-16 lead and the eventual win.

Number 4 Grandview plays number 1 Valor Christian in the semifinals next week.

