Grandview wins over Cherokee Trail in huge rivalry game

The Wolves captured a 24-point victory over the Cougars on Friday night.

AURORA, Colo. — In a matchup between two bitter rivals, the Grandview Wolves earned their first win over Cherokee Trail in three years.

Grandview got on the board first with a Liam Szarka to Evan Johnson touchdown pass and run where Johnson was leveled but the speedster (who caught a deep pass to get his offense in scoring position) was able to sneak into the corner before taking the hit.

Grandview jumped ahead 14-0 behind a Szarka one-yard QB sneak, but CT was able to battle back scoring two touchdowns in the 2nd quarter.

Noah Greer made a miraculous catch to get the Cougars in the redzone which was followed by a Logan Brooke to Kaelen Bing TD pass. Jack Pierce would come back later and catch a touchdown pass for the cougars.

Grandview star senior Kahden Rullo blocked an extra point then the Cougars could not convert on a two-point conversion, resulting in a 14-12 halftime score.

Grandview would go on to win by 24 points behind a strong second-half showing.

