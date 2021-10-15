Green Mountain uses stifling defense and strong running game to beat Evergreen

The Rams jumped out to a 19-0 lead against the Cougars on Friday night and never looked back in the 31-16 win.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Green Mountain football is looking to make a late push to finish the 2021 regular season strong.

Wins like the one on Friday night against 3A No. 10 Evergreen will go a long way toward helping pad their playoff résumé.

The Rams (4-3) jumped out to a 19-0 lead against the Cougars (5-2) and never looked back in a 31-16 win. Up 19-3 in the fourth quarter, Green Mountain used a little trickery to put the victory in the bag.

QB Zach Wallace took a snap and handed it off to Nowell Dacres who then handed it back to Max Choboian. The sophomore Choboian reversed fields and found the corner for a game sealing touchdown.

Up next for Green Mountain is an away game at Littleton while Evergreen will look to rebound against Lewis-Palmer.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

