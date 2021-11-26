Haxtun claims 8-man football championship in dominant fashion

The Bulldogs shut out Mancos 40-0 in the state title game Friday night.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Haxtun Bulldogs left no doubt.

Haxtun dominated its way to the 8-man football state championship title -- putting the finishing touches on an undefeated season with a 40-0 victory over Mancos in the championship game Friday night at CSU-Pueblo.

"It's something that I've always dreamed of and it's finally coming true," junior Kyle Fryrear said. "It feels so good to finally win and be the best in the state."

The Bulldogs, who entered the playoffs as the No. 1 seed, had a storybook season as they remained perfect (13-0 overall) -- claiming their eighth championship in program history and first since 2004.

"That was the whole community. It took everybody," said captain Isaac Andersen, who was named the game MVP. "Haxtun's going to be pretty lit tonight."

Mancos had also entered the game undefeated. The Bluejays finish 10-1 overall as the state runner-up.

