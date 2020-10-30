Highlands Ranch football handles Rock Canyon 41-10

The Falcons scored a defensive touchdown on the first series of the game and rolled to a big win on Thursday night.

PARKER, Colo. — Highlands Ranch football scored a defensive touchdown on the first series of the game and never looked back in a 41-10 win over Rock Canyon on Thursday night.

The Falcons were up 14-3 after a defensive struggle in the first half before putting their foot on the gas in the third quarter and jumping out to a comfortable 28-3 advantage.

Highlands Ranch is now 3-1 on the season and hoping to make the playoffs, while Rock Canyon fell to 0-4.