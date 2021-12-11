Holy Family football tops Pueblo South, moves on to 3A quarterfinals

The No. 8 Tigers ran past the No. 9 Colts 34-18 on Friday night and moved on in the 3A playoffs.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Holy Family's 2021 football season rolls on.

The No. 8 Tigers defeated No. 9 Pueblo South in the 3A playoffs on Friday night by a final score of 34-18 to advance to the quarterfinals. Holy Family gets the winner of No. 1 Roosevelt and No. 16 Thomas Jefferson next week.

The Tigers jumped out to a 14-3 halftime lead and controlled the game the rest of the way in the victory. Holy Family senior Jacob Lawver got his team out to the fast start, scoring both first half TDs.

If it is indeed No. 1 Roosevelt in the quarterfinals, it will be an opportunity for revenge for the Tigers, after a tough defeat in the 9Preps Game of the Week earlier in the season when the two teams squared off.

The win moved Holy Family to 7-4 while Pueblo South closed its 2021 season with the same record.

