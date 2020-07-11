Holy Family tops Lutheran in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Tigers defeated the Lions 38-14 to capture the league title on Friday night.

PARKER, Colo. — The voters spoke, and we listened.

The Class 3A candidate for the 9Preps Game of the Week won by a landslide in Week 5, easily by the biggest victory margin all season. And for good reason -- not only was it a top-10 matchup, but the league championship was on the line.

In a battle of unbeatens, it was Holy Family -- ranked No. 6 in 3A in the most recent CHSAA poll --which went on the road to defeat No. 2 Lutheran by a score of 38-14.

The Tigers will undoubtedly climb up in those rankings after the big win and capturing the Colorado League title.

Holy Family (5-0) will close out the regular season at home in a non-league game against Pueblo Centennial (0-3) next Friday. Lutheran (4-1) will travel to Riverdale Ridge (2-3) the same day.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

