Holy Family wins thriller over Broomfield in 9Preps Game of the Week

The Tigers edged their crosstown rival Eagles 30-29 in the Battle of Broomfield on Friday night!

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Nearly one year ago to the day, the Holy Family football team suffered one of its worst losses in recent memory.

On Friday night, revenge was served.

Broomfield blew out their crosstown rival Tigers 65-7 last September in route to a perfect season and the Class 4A football title. But this season — in the 9Preps Game of the Week — it was 3A Holy Family which rallied to stun the Eagles late in a 30-29 thriller.

"We've had this sour taste in our mouth for a whole year," Holy Family quarterback Rylan Cooney said. "It was crazy. It was great. But now we know who owns Broomfield."

For the Eagles, it was their first loss since November 2021.

For the Tigers, it was their second win on the early season as Holy Family improves to 2-0.

