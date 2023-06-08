Horizon hosts 7th annual Heroes game

To help kick off the high school football season, Horizon hosted its 7th annual 'All Heroes' game.

THORNTON, Colo. — The Horizon Hawks are back for another year with their seventh annual 'All Heroes' game.

“We been looking forward to this for weeks, been planning for it," Hawks quarterback Alex Birch said. "Got the refs out here, it’s like a full-on game for the kids.”

The 'All Heroes' game is a chance for local athletes with special needs to have their moment on the football field.

"It's just something we could do for all the kids in the area that can't play football," Birch said. "So we give them the opportunity to come out here and play and have fun. It's just a great time and everybody loves doing it.”

Both the football and cheerleading teams helped put on the event, with a special appearance from the band this year to give this tradition an extra boost.

“I'm excited to be at Horizon because I feel like everyone just comes together as like one family and everyone's so ready to like, always cheer for everyone no matter if it's swimming, cheer, football, basketball, anything," cheerleader Amya Ramirez said. "So it's just a good way for everyone to learn what Horizon is about.”

Over 20 local athletes participated in front of the Thornton community, with plans to keep this tradition going, the only tradition of its kind in Colorado.

