Lacrue brothers honor late father following Broomfield's state championship win

Cole and Ty Lacrue embraced near their old seats at Mile High as they remembered their father

DENVER — There were many great victories at the state football championships, but as Scotty Gange shares, the biggest winners of the day were Broomfield's Cole and Ty Lacrue.

Broomfield is partying like it's 19-84!

On Saturday, the Eagles won their 1st state football title in 38 years...beating Loveland 24-14 in the 4-A championship game at Empower field.

The win caps off a perfect 14-0 season.

