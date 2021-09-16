Lakewood football earns close win over Chaparral to move to 3-1 on the season

The Tigers and Wolverines battled on Thursday night at EchoPark Stadium in Parker, but it was Lakewood winning 27-23.

PARKER, Colo. — Only one team could get to 3-1.

The other would take a step back to 2-2.

In a battle of teams fighting for top-10 rankings on Thursday night, it was Lakewood football taking down Chaparral 27-23 to get to two games above .500 on the season.

The Tigers actually trailed the Wolverines 16-13 at halftime, but gave up just one touchdown in the second half while scoring two of their own to claim the victory.

Lakewood will look to move to 4-1 next Friday night when they host Palmer Ridge, while Chaparral will try to get to 3-2 with a visit to Fairview next Thursday evening.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

