No. 7 Lamar upsets No. 2 Sterling in 2A football playoffs

The Savages knocked off the Tigers 14-6 on Saturday afternoon.

STERLING, Colo — Some might call it an upset. Lamar considered it redemption.

Call it what you will, but when the Savages, who are the No. 7 seed in the Class 2A football playoff bracket, came to face the No. 2 Tigers, last year was on mind.

Sterling bounced Lamar from the playoffs a year ago in route to the state championship title.

On Saturday, Lamar flipped the script in form of a 14-6 upset to flip the script and advance to the 2A semifinals.

The Savages move on to face No. 6 seed Delta, which also upset No. 3 seed Platte Valley on Saturday. Sterling's season ends with a 5-1 overall record.

