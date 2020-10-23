x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

HS Football

Legacy football cruises past Prairie View with 47-0 win

The Lightning are now 3-0 on the 2020 season while the Thunderhawks fell to 0-3.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Legacy football looks to be the real deal in 2020. 

The Lightning beat Prairie View handedly on Thursday night at North Stadium by a final score of 47-0. They're now 3-0 on the year. 

Meanwhile, the Thunderhawks are now 0-3. They'll look for their first win next week against Horizon while Legacy will meet fellow unbeaten Fairview in what's sure to be a huge game in 5A with playoff implications down the road. 

Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this Saturday morning!

RELATED: 9Preps Game of the Week: Oct. 23

RELATED: Prep Rally Honor Roll (10/20/20)

RELATED: Sunday morning Prep Rally (10/18/20)