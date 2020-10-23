Legacy football cruises past Prairie View with 47-0 win

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Legacy football looks to be the real deal in 2020.
The Lightning beat Prairie View handedly on Thursday night at North Stadium by a final score of 47-0. They're now 3-0 on the year.
Meanwhile, the Thunderhawks are now 0-3. They'll look for their first win next week against Horizon while Legacy will meet fellow unbeaten Fairview in what's sure to be a huge game in 5A with playoff implications down the road.
Watch the extended highlights above and see more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this Saturday morning!
