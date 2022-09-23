Legacy football picks up big win over Legend

The Lightning spoiled the Titans' homecoming game with a 38-24 road victory Friday night.

PARKER, Colo. — After back-to-back losses to start the season, the Legacy football team started to fly under the radar.

Things have changed.

The Lightning have since rattled off three consecutive victories against some notable Class 5A teams, which continued Friday night when the Lightning spoiled the homecoming game for No. 9 Legend with a 38-24 road win at EchoPark Stadium.

"It was awesome," Legacy quarterback Kullen Lerma said. "Just to hear the crowd scream at you when you get sacked, and run a touchdown in for the next play to shut them up -- it's just awesome."

Legacy improves to 3-2 overall on the season, while Legend falls to the same record after its second loss in as many weeks.

