Pomona's swarming defense key in victory over Legacy

The Panthers used a pick-six and a safety to help propel them to victory in a 26-20 win over the Lightning on Thursday night at North Stadium.

DENVER — Defense can win championships.

It can also win you a football game on any given night.

Pomona used a swarming defense that created several key turnovers and scoring plays on Thursday night to beat Legacy, 26-20 at North Stadium.

With the Panthers already up 7-0 early, it was Junior Gonzales jumping a route and taking a pick-six back the other way to extend the lead to 14-0. Pomona added a safety off a botched punt and an eventual field goal off another botched punt to take a 19-6 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter running back Deion Maes scored his second touchdown of the game to extend the Panthers lead to 26-6. The Lightning fought back valiantly, but couldn't pull off the comeback.

Up next for Pomona (2-2) is a trip to Smoky Hill next Friday night, while Legacy (1-3) will look to rebound against Far Northeast the same evening.

