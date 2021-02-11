Legacy soccer wins thriller in 2OT to advance in 5A playoffs

Junior star Cooper Stephens came through in the clutch and scored the golden goal to knock off Broomfield.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — This past spring, Legacy and Broomfield went into 2OT to determine a winner.

Sophomore Cooper Stephens hit a game-winner to give the Lightning the win back in March.

And Tuesday night in the 2021 5A state playoffs, he did it again. This time with a rocket shot from 25 yards out to advance to the next round. The Lightning won 3-2 off the golden goal and are moving on to the state quarterfinals.

Legacy is in a favorable position, with the top three seeds in the tournament being knocked out Tuesday night. The Lightning could make it to the state championship game without having to play a top-9 seeded team.

They will take on No. 15 Denver East, who downed No. 2 Valor Christian, this coming Saturday.

The Broomfield Eagles ended their 2021 season at 11-5-1.

