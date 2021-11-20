Legend rumbles past Arapahoe into 5A football semifinals

The Titans defeated the Warriors 35-14 in the Class 5A quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.

PARKER, Colo. — The Legend Titans are heading back to the state semifinals.

Legend, the No. 3 seed in this year's Class 5A playoff bracket, rumbled past No. 6 Arapahoe 35-14 in the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon at EchoPark Stadium.

The victory punches the Titans' ticket to the semifinals, where their season ended in 2020 in a shutout loss to Valor Christian. Legend will look to flip the script this time around when it faces No. 2 Cherry Creek next weekend.

In Saturday's game, the Titans did their damage against the Warriors through the air with three passing touchdowns.

Quarterback Colton Warner threw three scoring strikes, one each to Brecken Reiser, Bryce Vaz and Jackson Brush.

"I guess it just goes to show that we're here and we are contenders for state," Warner said. "We're ready."

Brush also got in on the action on a flea flicker, throwing a touchdown pass to Warner on the trick play. Brush then had a kickoff return for a touchdown as time expired in the first half.

"I've been dreaming about that since I was a little kid," Warner said of his touchdown reception. "I saw I was wide open and was like 'Man, this is really happening right now.' I loved it.

Arapahoe had a touchdown pass from Cole Hansen and added another in the final minute. The Warriors' season ends with a 9-3 overall record.

Cherry Creek (10-2) will host Legend (11-1) at Stutler Bowl Stadium in the semifinal game on Saturday (November 27) at 1 p.m.

