Legend football looking to make upcoming season one to remember

The Titans are gearing up for what they hope is a legendary run in 2021.

PARKER, Colo. — Coming off a strong 2020 season, the Legend Titans are primed for an exciting 2021.

"We look good," senior running back Bryce Vaz said confidently.

The Titans finished last year a top-four team in the Class 5A state playoffs as Vaz scored six touchdowns in the state quarterfinals.

"I'm just excited to have a student section back and have the support we used to have," senior lineman Rudy Gish remarked.

The 2021 season will be the first with a full schedule and fans in the stands since 2019.

"Definitely after last year with COVID it feels great to have a full ten games," senior Levi Smith noted.

"Everyone's going to be crazy, it's going to be a real high school atmosphere because we didn't get that at all last year," Vaz said.

The Titans first game of the season is set for Friday night August 27 against the Ponderosa Mustangs at EchoPark Stadium in Parker just a few minutes down the road from Legend high school.

Catch the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange Saturday and Sunday mornings at 7:45 and 8:45 for highlights and feature stories from around Colorado in the high school athletics community.

If you have a story idea you can reach 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange via email at scotty.gange@9news.com or on Twitter at @Scotty_G6

If you have a highlight you'd like to send in for the Prep Rally or for consideration for the Honor Roll top plays of the week you can email it to the 9NEWS Sports team at sports@9news.com

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.