Legend tops Fairview for first 5A football semifinals in school history

PARKER, Colo. — The Legend football team is going where it never has before.
The Titans are on to the Class 5A football semifinals after taking down Fairview 56-35 in the opening round of the playoffs at EchoPark Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Legend entered the playoff bracket as the No. 3 seed and Fairview No. 6. The Titans will face No. 2 Valor Christian in the 5A semifinals next weekend.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!
