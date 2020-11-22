Legend tops Fairview for first 5A football semifinals in school history

The Titans rolled past the Knights 56-35 on Saturday afternoon.

PARKER, Colo. — The Legend football team is going where it never has before.

The Titans are on to the Class 5A football semifinals after taking down Fairview 56-35 in the opening round of the playoffs at EchoPark Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Legend entered the playoff bracket as the No. 3 seed and Fairview No. 6. The Titans will face No. 2 Valor Christian in the 5A semifinals next weekend.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.