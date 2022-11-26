Limon defeats Wray to capture 1A football championship

The Badgers topped the Eagles 39-21 in the Class 1A football state title game on Saturday afternoon.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Limon football team had been waiting exactly one year for this shot at redemption.

The Badgers were defeated in a close game in the Class 1A state championship game in 2021, breaking their streak of titles. But on Saturday at CSU-Pueblo, Limon avenged that loss with a 39-21 victory over Wray.

The championship victory is Limon's fourth in five years and 21st in program history.

Limon also caps off an undefeated season with a perfect 13-0 overall record. Senior Gabe Schubarth was named the game MVP after running for three touchdowns in the victory.

Wray finishes as state runner-up with a 9-4 overall record.

