Limon rolls past Wiggins to remain undefeated

The top-ranked Badgers improved to 4-0 on the season with a 42-12 road win over the Tigers on Friday night.

WIGGINS, Colo. — The top team showed exactly why they've earned that title.

In their road game at Wiggins on Friday night, the Limon Badgers -- the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A -- were dominant, forcing a running clock in route to a 42-12 victory over the Tigers.

The Badgers, who are back-to-back 1A state champions, remain undefeated on the season and improved to 4-0.

"We keep pounding and keep adjusting," said junior running back Jeremiah Leeper. "Each week comes and we're ready."

Limon shot out to a huge 35-0 lead by halftime, thanks to a 60-yard touchdown run broken free by Leeper.

The Badgers have a big game on tap next week when they host No. 5 Wray (3-0) that will likely determine the North Central League champion.

Wiggins falls to 1-3 on the season and will face Yuma (1-2) on the road next Saturday.

