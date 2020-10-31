Limon rolls past Wiggins to remain undefeated

WIGGINS, Colo. — The top team showed exactly why they've earned that title.
In their road game at Wiggins on Friday night, the Limon Badgers -- the No. 1-ranked team in Class 1A -- were dominant, forcing a running clock in route to a 42-12 victory over the Tigers.
The Badgers, who are back-to-back 1A state champions, remain undefeated on the season and improved to 4-0.
"We keep pounding and keep adjusting," said junior running back Jeremiah Leeper. "Each week comes and we're ready."
Limon shot out to a huge 35-0 lead by halftime, thanks to a 60-yard touchdown run broken free by Leeper.
The Badgers have a big game on tap next week when they host No. 5 Wray (3-0) that will likely determine the North Central League champion.
Wiggins falls to 1-3 on the season and will face Yuma (1-2) on the road next Saturday.
Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.