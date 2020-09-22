List of high school football teams playing this fall

Here is a list of the Colorado high school programs opting to play in Season A, along with league alignment.

DENVER — High school football programs in Colorado had until Monday to notify CHSAA if they would opt to play in Season A this fall, or Season C in spring.

A total of 218 schools have chosen to play this fall -- 79 percent of programs across the state. Only 58 teams opted to play in spring.

High school football teams can begin practice this Thursday, with games starting Oct. 8. Here is a list of the teams playing in Season A:





CLASS 5A

Centennial League: Arapahoe, Cherokee Trail, Cherry Creek, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Smoky Hill, Overland.

Douglas County League: Castle View, Highlands Ranch, Mountain Vista, Rock Canyon, ThunderRidge, Valor Christian.

Jeffco League: Arvada West, Columbine, Lakewood, Mullen, Pomona, Ralston Valley.

North League: Fairview, Fossil Ridge Horizon, Legacy, Poudre, Rocky Mountain, Prairie View.

South League: Chaparral, Doherty, Douglas County, Legend, Pine Creek, Regis Jesuit.

CLASS 4A

I-25 League: Cheyenne Mountain, Coronado, Liberty, Palmer, Thornton, Widefield.

Jeffco League: Bear Creek, Chatfield, Dakota Ridge, Golden, Standley Lake, Wheat Ridge.

Northern 1 League: Brighton, Broomfield, Erie, Heritage, Silver Creek, Windsor.

Northern 2 League: Greeley Central, Greeley West, Longmont, Loveland, Monarch, Skyline.

Southern League: Air Academy, Fountain-Fort Carson, Mesa Ridge, Pueblo West, Rampart, Vista Ridge.

Western Slope: Fruita Monument, Grand Junction, Grand Junction Central, Montrose, Palmer Ridge, Ponderosa.

CLASS 3A

Colorado League: Discovery Canyon, Holy Family, Lewis-Palmer, Lutheran, Mitchell, Niwot, Riverdale Ridge.

Northern League: Fort Morgan, Frederick, Mead, Mountain View, Northridge, Roosevelt, Thompson Valley.

South Central League: Canon City, Durango, Pueblo Centennial, Pueblo Central, Pueblo County, Pueblo East, Pueblo South.

Western Slope League: Battle Mountain, Conifer, Eagle Valley, Evergreen, Green Mountain, Palisade, Summit.

CLASS 2A

Patriot East League: Brush, Eaton, Fort Lupton, Platte Valley, Sterling, Valley, Weld Central.

Patriot West League: Alameda International, Arvada, Berthoud, D'Evelyn, Resurrection Christian, Severance, University.

West League: Delta, Elizabeth, Englewood, Middle Park, Moffat County, Woodland Park.

Southwest League: Alamosa, Bayfield, La Junta, Lamar, Manitou Springs, Pagosa Springs.

CLASS 1A

North Central League: Burlington, Highland, Holyoke, Limon, Wiggins, Wray, Yuma.

Foothills League: Banning Lewis Prep, Bennett, Jefferson, The Pinnacle, Platte Canyon, Prospect Ridge Academy, Strasburg.

Western Slope League: Cedaredge, Gunnison, Hotchkiss, Olathe, Meeker, Paonia.

Southern Peaks League: Centauri, Center, Del Norte, Dolores, Ignacio, Monte Vista.

Tri-Peaks League: Colorado Springs Christian, Florence, Peyton, Rocky Ford, Rye, Trinidad.

8-MAN

Arkansas Valley League: Crowley County, Fowler, Holly, McClave, Springfield, Wiley.

Central League: Byers, Denver Christian, Elbert, Lyons, South Park.

Mountain League: Dove Creek, Mancos, Norwood, Sanford, Sangre de Cristo, Sargent.

Northwest League: Gilpin County, Hayden, Rangely, Soroco, Vail Christian, West Grand.

Plains League: Akron Caliche, Dayspring Christian Academy, Haxtun, Merino, Sedgwick County.

Southern League: Calhan, Dolores Huerta Prep, Pikes Peak Christian, Simla, Swink.





6-MAN

Central League: Deer Trail, Genoa-Hugo, Hanover, Kiowa, Miami-Yoder.

East League: Cheyenne Wells, Eads, Hi-Plains, Kit Carson, Stratton/Liberty.

North League: Briggsdale, Fleming, North Park, Peetz, Prairie.

Northeast League: Arickaree/Woodland, Flagler, Idalia, Otis, Weldon Valley.

Southeast League: Branson/Kim, Cheraw, Granada, Manzanola, Walsh.

Southwest League: Cotopaxi, Cripple Creek-Victor, La Veta, Mountain Valley, Sierra Grande.