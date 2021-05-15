Logan Smith is Boulder football's hero

Smith was called a hero for his actions in the tragic King Soopers Boulder shooting.

PUEBLO, Colo. — As Boulder High School is about to kick-off in the 2021 Class 5A state football championship against Far Northeast, the Panthers will be hoping for some heroes on the field.

But regardless of what happens in the game, the Boulder football team already has one amazing hero.

Logan Ezra Smith was called a hero for his actions in the tragic King Soopers Boulder shooting event where he thought of others before himself, hiding a co-worker and saving her life.

Smith has been incredibly active with the Boulder Panthers football team this season during their undefeated season. A Boulder graduate, and former lineman and running back for the Panthers, Smith has supported the team from the sidelines this year as well as spread his passion for the community with the younger students to share that with them.

The team honored him giving him his old jersey with "Our Hero" inscribed on it before one of their games this season.

