Longmont beats Broomfield for a second time, advances in 4A playoffs

The Trojans won a tight game against the Eagles on Friday night, earning a 25-22 victory to move on to the Sweet 16.

LONGMONT, Colo. — Beating a good team once is hard enough.

Twice in a single season? Now that's a task.

The No. 15 Longmont football team was up for it on Friday night, taking down No. 18 Broomfield 25-22 in the first round of the 4A playoffs. The Trojans also defeated the Eagles back in Week 2, 38-29.

This one was tight throughout, with Broomfield jumping out to a 14-12 halftime lead. Longmont scored twice in the second half to go up 25-14, before Broomfield cut it to 25-22 in the final minutes.

The Eagles got the football back after a botched snap on a punt by the Trojans, but after the ball went over his head, Longmont senior punter Kale Derksen was able to recover it and actually complete a pass. It was short of the sticks, but the extra yardage kept Broomfield out of field goal range and the defense made just enough stops to expire the clock.

Next up for Longmont (7-4) is a massive challenge, taking on No. 2 Dakota Ridge (10-0) in the 4A Sweet 16. Broomfield wrapped its 2021 season at 5-6.

