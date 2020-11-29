Loveland takes down No. 1 Dakota Ridge in 4A semifinals

The Indians defeated the Eagles 20-14 to advance to the Class 4A state championship game.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The top spot has been overthrown.

After a dominant run in 2020, Dakota Ridge, which was ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A state playoffs, was taken out by No. 4-seed Loveland 20-14 in the semifinal round on Saturday at Englewood High School.

The victory keeps the Indians undefeated on the season, improving to 8-0 overall.

Loveland will square off against No. 2-seed Palmer Ridge in the 4A state championship game. The title game is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday at CSU-Pueblo.

