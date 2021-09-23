3A No. 3 Lutheran rolls Heritage to remain unbeaten

The Lions moved to 5-0 on the season with a dominant 60-14 win over the Eagles on Thursday night.

LITTLETON, Colo. — Another week, another dominant victory for Lutheran football.

The Lions, ranked No. 3 in the CHSAA 3A football poll, beat Heritage with ease on Thursday night to move to 5-0 on the season.

The final score was 60-14 after Lutheran raced out to a 36-14 halftime lead and never looked back.

Lutheran scored through the air, on the ground and via kickoff return. It was a complete performance from one of the most complete football teams in the state.

4A Heritage dropped to 1-4 on the year and will look to rebound against Vista Ridge next Friday night.

Lutheran will have a bye week before traveling to face No. 7 Evergreen on Oct. 8 in a huge 3A showdown.

