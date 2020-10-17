Lutheran football knocks off Discovery Canyon

The No. 10-ranked Lions were impressive in their win over the No. 4 Thunder.

PARKER, Colo. — Friday night's clash between the Lutheran Lions and Discovery Canyon Thunder put two top-10 football teams (Class 3A) against one another, but nobody told the Lions it was supposed to be close.

The Lions, who are ranked No. 10 in the most-recent CHSAA poll, were dominant from start to finish against the No. 4 Thunder, ending the night with a 57-17 victory.

The win improves Lutheran to 2-0 this season, with the same mark in 3A Colorado League play. The Lions next play on the road at Mitchell (0-1) on Thursday night.

Discovery Canyon falls to 1-1 overall and in CL play. The Thunder host No. 7 Holy Family (2-0) on Thursday.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!