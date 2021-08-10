Lutheran football gets win on emotional night for Evergreen

The Lions were victorious 44-2 in a game cut short against the Cougars.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Two of the top Class 3A football teams in the state met Friday night, but the biggest storylines happened off the field.

Evergreen (No. 7 in 3A) hosted No. 3 Lutheran on an emotional night for the Cougars.

The Evergreen community was still recovering from the tragic loss of assistant coach Tom Poholsky, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this week. Poholsky was the father of Cougars starting quarterback Tommy Poholsky.

After taking time before the game to honor Poholsky, both teams took the field.

From there, it was all Lutheran. The Lions raced out to a 26-0 lead in the first quarter and built a dominant 44-2 halftime lead.

Evergreen did not return to the field for the second half, ending the game. No reason was given as to why.

Lutheran improved to 6-0 on the season, while Evergreen was dealt its first defeat and fell to 5-1.

