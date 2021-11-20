Lutheran rolls past Palisade to advance to 3A football semifinals

The Lions were dominant in their 49-7 quarterfinal win over the Bulldogs.

PARKER, Colo. — The Lutheran Lions proved why they are one of the best teams in the state on Saturday afternoon.

The Lions rolled through Palisade in the Class 4A quarterfinals with a final score of 49-7.

Lutheran scored a touchdown on each of their first seven drives to get to 49 points, including 42 first-quarter points. The game featured a running clock for the majority of play.

Senior wide receiver Bryce Johnson stood out the most on Saturday afternoon. His impressive catches under pressure paired with strong running after the catch made him literally unstoppable against Palisade.

No. 2 seed Lutheran will host No. 3 Fort Morgan next week in the semifinals with a ticket to the state title game on the line.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.