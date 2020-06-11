Mead football rolls past Mountain View

LONGMONT, Colo — It was a Class 3A showdown between the Mountain Lions from Mountain View High School (2-3) and the Mead Mavericks (4-1) Thursday night.
It was a big game for both teams looking for a possible playoff berth in two weeks. The Mead offense was in full gear early in the game then cruised to a 42-14 victory.
Mead -- which is ranked No. 4 in 3A in the most recent CHSAA poll -- scored six touchdowns on the night, three by rush and three by air, with a balanced attack netting 497 total yards.
Two of the touchdowns in the air came from the arm of running back Nathan Bailey on option passes to Coby Tecu and Evan Morris. Junior quarterback Gavin Garrettson threw one more touchdown to senior Hayden Sock in the third quarter.
Mead moved to 4-1 on the season with their only loss coming to No. 1 Roosevelt in Week Two, 21-20 (OT).
The Mavericks will close out the regular season on the road at Frederick next Friday. Mountain View faces Thompson Valley at home on Monday, Nov. 16.
Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Saturday morning!
