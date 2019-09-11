MEAD, Colo. — No. 2 Mead defeated No. 6 Frederick by a final score of 27-20 on Friday night, capping off a perfect 10-0 regular season.

With the win, the Mavericks once again secured the 3A Northern Metro championship, finishing 5-0 in league play.

The 9Preps Game of the Week lived up to the billing with a capacity crowd watching Mead become the only remaining undefeated team in 3A.

Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally Saturday morning.

