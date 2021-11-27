Mead's magical playoff run rolls on with stunner over Roosevelt in 3A semis

The No. 5 Mavericks lost to the No. 1 Roughriders by 30 points in the regular season, but looked like a different team on Saturday with an impressive 38-20 win.

MEAD, Colorado — What a magical ride the Mead football team is on.

The Mavericks now have just one step to go.

No. 5 Mead stunned No. 1 Roosevelt in the 3A semifinals on Saturday afternoon by a final score of 38-20 to earn a spot in the title game next weekend against No. 3 Fort Morgan.

It wasn't a surprising result because Mead is a bad team, far from it, but rather how good Roosevelt was this year and what happened earlier in the season. The Roughriders entered Saturday's contest at 12-0, including a dominant 37-7 win over Mead in October.

But this is late November, and Mead is clearly a different team. The Mavericks won their first two playoff games by one point apiece, before the 18-point margin on Saturday. The game was tied 14-14 at half before Mead used a dominant third quarter to take a 28-14 lead and hold on comfortably in the final frame.

Sean Medlock had two huge scoring plays for the Mavericks in this one, including a 40-yard catch and a 46-yard run.

Mead and Fort Morgan will play on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1:00 p.m. at CSU Pueblo for the championship.

