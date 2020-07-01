Our latest MIC'd Up Monday story takes us to Mullen High School.

Defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Notre Dame on the early period of National Signing Day last month.

Keanaaia is a four-star recruit and rated as the 30th best defensive tackle in the 2020 class.

