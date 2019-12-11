STRATTON, Colo. — "If you watch two good 6-man football teams, you'll never want to watch another 11-man high school football game in your life."

Those are the things that can be heard in the crowd and on the sidelines on game day in Eastern Colorado -- or any small town around the state for that matter.

The towns of Stratton and Liberty are united through their combined 6-man high school football team.

The Knighted Eagles are the defending state champions and have returned to the 2019 playoff bracket.

