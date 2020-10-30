Mountain View football outlasts Frederick 22-19 to even record at .500

The Mountain Lions and Warriors played a tight game the entire way on Thursday night, but Mountain View took home the win.

LOVELAND, Colo. — Entering Thursday night's football game between Mountain View and Frederick, it's safe to say both teams need a win.

The Mountain Lions and Warriors both entered with 1-2 records, but it was Mountain View earning a big 22-19 win to get to .500 on the season.

The game was close throughout, with the Warriors jumping out to a 6-0 lead, but trailing 14-13 at half. It was 22-19 after three quarters and that result held as the final score.