Mountain Vista uses dominant defensive effort to move past Legacy in 5A playoffs

The Golden Eagles forced several turnovers and their offense awoke in the second half, leading to an impressive 42-17 win over the Lightning.

DENVER — Now that's how you win a playoff football game.

No. 18 Mountain Vista used a dominant defensive effort and timely offense on Saturday afternoon to race past No. 15 Legacy in the 5A playoffs. A game that was just 7-3 Vista at halftime turned into a 42-17 beatdown.

The Golden Eagles forced numerous turnovers, including multiple interceptions and fumble recoveries. Carter Daniels and Kaiden Rivera both had first half picks when the offense was struggling to preserve the lead.

That wasn't the case in the second half, as the Vista offense found its groove and freshman QB Austyn Modrzewski threw multiple TD passes. The nail in the coffin came when Modrzewski hit Tyrone Williams in the corner of the end zone to put the Golden Eagles up 35-10 midway through the fourth quarter.

Legacy battled hard, but suffered several injuries at key positions throughout the day, including two at quarterback. The Lightning wrapped their season at 6-5.

Meanwhile, Mountain Vista moves on to the Sweet 16, where a massive task awaits next week in the form of No. 2 Cherry Creek.

