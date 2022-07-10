Mountain Vista football storms back to upset Rock Canyon

The Golden Eagles dealt the Jaguars their first defeat of the season in Friday night's comeback victory.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Things didn't look good for the Mountain Vista football team.

The Golden Eagles were trailing undefeated Rock Canyon, currently the No. 9 team in Class 5A in this week's CHSAA rankings, in the fourth quarter Friday night before putting together the improbable.

Mountain Vista erased a double-digit deficit with 26 points in the final six minutes to deal Rock Canyon its first defeat of the season with the 40-36 victory.

The Golden Eagles improve to 5-2 overall with the victory, while Rock Canyon falls to 6-1.

