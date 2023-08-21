Mountain Vista buddies top preseason football rankings

Mountain Vista returns the leading passer and tackler headed into the new season, but they've both been No. 1 longer than reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Mountain Vista Golden Eagles enter the new season, hungry for the program's first-ever football state championship with key returners hoping to make history.

Junior quarterback Austyn Modrzewski led the area last year in passing yards and comes into the new season ranked the No. 1 quarterback in the region, while his teammate, junior linebacker Carter Daniels, led the area in tackles and is also ranked No. 1 in his position group.

The two both topped their respective preseason rankings, but according to the pair, this has always been a thing.

"Youth football was the key to all of this to where we're at right now," Daniels said.

Modrzewski and Daniels have been playing against each other since they were five years old.

"I used to play D end, and he played QB too," Modrzewski said, speaking about Daniels. "And every time we would play, we were like 'Yeah, we're gonna have to watch that kid.' I'll contain this side, someone contain the other side and that's how it always went. "

Now the roles are reversed as both suit up in their Golden Eagles gear, entering their junior seasons.

"It's been a long time coming," Daniels expressed.

The old adage says iron sharpens iron, and what better sparring partner than against one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the state?

"Seeing him escape the pocket and step up in the pocket makes my job so much harder during practice, yet so much easier during the game," Daniels said.

And who better to take snaps against than on the opposing end of an explosive linebacker who gives you a split second to make a read?

"If I can manipulate Carter, all the other linebackers won't be so much of a problem," Modrzewski said.

Well, it's state championship or bust for the pair, who still have two full seasons to accomplish their goal.

"That's the goal for everybody," Daniels said. "I mean, us saying that now realizing we put a target on our back, but we're welcome to take that target. And we're going to push through every single game to get to that point because we want that to individually and we want that as a team."

Mountain Vista opened the season against Ralston Valley in Zero Week and fell 13-7.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage every Saturday and Sunday on the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Ashley Moore!

If you have a story idea you can email 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Ashley Moore at ashley.moore@9news.com or via Twitter at @MooreAshleyE or on Instagram at @MooreAshleyE

>>Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!