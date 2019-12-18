DENVER — Mullen senior defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaia signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon to play for Notre Dame.
Keanaaia is a four-star recruit and rated as the 30th best defensive tackle in the 2020 class.
