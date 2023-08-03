New-look Broomfield Eagles aim to defend football state title

The 2022 4A state champion Broomfield Eagles return to fall camp looking to capitalize from last year's magical season.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The 2022 season was a magical time for the Broomfield Eagles football team. For the first time in 38 years, the Eagles capped off a perfect season with the 4A state championship title.

“It's great, it's fun you know the praise and everything but now we have a big target on our backs,” returning senior safety/slot Brent Harris said.

Fall camp officially began Monday and the reigning champs are essentially starting over. The Eagles lost DB Canon Juarez to graduation and QB Cole LaCrue to the Wisconsin Badgers, meaning a new group of senior have to step up to plate and face the pressure of being the returning champs.

“We absolutely feel the pressure," new head coach Robert O'Brien said. "But pressure is an opportunity, pressure is a blessing. You get pressure when you've earned pressure.”

Pressure builds diamonds and who feels it the most is their new head coach Robert O'Brien who is no stranger to the program. O'Brien went to Monarch and was the defensive coordinator of the Eagles in the 2016 state runner-up season.

“One of the reasons I wanted this job so badly was the assistant coaches and the relationships I have with them," O'Brien said. "What a phenomenal group of guys! So to see them reach the mountain top last year I couldn't be any happier for those coaches.”

CW Worley is the new guy in at QB and he will take snaps behind a veteran offensive line. Of the returners is the 6’4, 325 pound left tackle and Nebraska commit, Landen Davidson.

"The offensive line at Broomfield is an important family to me," Davidson said. "Being on the O-line, you feel closer and we've been together for a couple of years now."

With that being said, the Eagles are entering the 2023 season looking to repeat the title while coach O'Brien is searching for his first ring.

“I told them in my very first meeting, I said 'maybe some of you are a little full because you already won but I didn't win anything, I'm starving'" O'Brien said. "So I'm as hungry as I've ever been to get my first one.”

The Eagles open the season August 25 against Longmont at 7 p.m. on Everly Montgomery Field.

