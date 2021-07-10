3A No. 4 Fort Morgan football remains unbeaten with big win over Niwot

The Mustangs were clicking in all phases on Thursday night, taking down the Cougars by a final score of 52-27.

NIWOT, Colo. — In a 3A North Central matchup on Thursday night, the Niwot Cougars were looking to win their third straight game as they hosted the undefeated Fort Morgan Mustangs.

After the Mustangs set the tone early with the defense recording a sack on the first play of the game, Fort Morgan got the ball back and started what would be a great night for the offense.

Senior running back Frank Ortega put on a show against the Cougars, scoring his first touchdown of the night on a handoff from quarterback Briggs Wheatley for a 15-yard score to make it 6-0 Fort Morgan after a missed two-point conversion.

The Fort Morgan special teams would show out as well.

In the second quarter, Brayden Fajardo picked up a Niwot punt and returned it 53 yards to the house for a touchdown to make it 14-0 after a successful two point conversion.

The Cougars finally got on the scoreboard late in the first half when quarterback Ben Classen loaded up to find Craig Wright for a 43-yard touchdown strike. After the extra point the Cougars cut the Mustangs lead in half, 14-7.

Fort Morgan would lead at the half 20-7 and go on to win 52-27, advancing to 5-0 on the season. The loss dropped Niwot to 3-3 this year.

The Mustangs will next travel to Loveland to take on Mountain View on Friday, Oct. 15. Niwot has a non-league game against Thompson Valley on the 15th in Loveland as well.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.