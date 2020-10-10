No. 1 Cherry Creek football begins title defense with win over Smoky Hill

The Bruins fell down to the Buffaloes 7-0 early before rallying for a 35-14 win.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Cherry Creek football is looking to do it again.

Fresh off their 2019 state championship, the Bruins began their title defense on Friday night at Stutler Bowl against Smoky Hill.

The Buffaloes jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead, before Creek scored 28 unanswered points before halftime.

In the second half, Smoky cut it to 28-14 before the Bruins added a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to go up 35-14. That ended up being the final score.