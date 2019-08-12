Cherry Creek football was dominant in 2019, and that didn't stop on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins beat Columbine 35-10 to secure the 5A football state championship.

It was the team's first title since 2014 and head coach Dave Logan's eighth in his career.

Jayle Stacks had another big day, rushing 13 times for 136 yards and a score. James Walker II added 66 yards on the ground and a score of his own.

Chase Perry paced the receiving corps with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Myles Purchase put the icing on the cake with a 19-yard pick-six late to help the Bruins claim the trophy.

Cherry Creek finished a perfect 14-0 on the year, including winning 13 of 14 games by double digits.

